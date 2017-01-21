All the best triathlon news, training advice and gear reviews

  The best turbo trainers reviewed
    The best turbo trainers reviewed

    A turbo trainer is an essential part of a triathlete's kit if they're serious about improving their riding. Chris Hovenden reviews, tests, and rates some of the best on the market

  10 of the best pool goggles
    10 of the best pool goggles (2)

    A good pair of pool goggles are an essential part of a triathlete's kit. We review 10 of the pool goggles, priced from £10 to a whopping £55.

  Garmin release three new watches to their fēnix range
    Garmin release three new watches to their fēnix range (1)

    Tech giants Garmin to release three new watches in their popular fēnix range; the fēnix 5, fēnix 5S and fēnix 5X, by April 2017

  The Cervélo P5X triathlon bike gets a test ride
    The Cervélo P5X triathlon bike gets a test ride

    Cervélo has proclaimed the P5X as the ‘ultimate triathlon bike’, taking over three years to perfect it. We took the Cervélo P5X for a first ride at the Euro launch in Andalusia…

  Disc brakes: the pros and cons
    Disc brakes: the pros and cons

    There seems to have been a big ‘shift’ in braking tech in recent years. Nik Cook explains the benefits and drawbacks of disc brakes for winter road biking

  The best road bikes for triathlon
    The best road bikes for triathlon

    Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest road bikes for triathlon on the market, priced between £950 and £7,000. Here are the road bikes we considered the best for triathlon; all scoring 85% or more.

  Planet X Exo 3 triathlon bike review
    Planet X Exo 3 triathlon bike review (2)

    Planet X have a huge UK triathlon heritage and are used to winning on value. And with the release of the long-awaited Exo3, they’re aiming to take on the best and win on speed, too. Jamie Wilkins took it for a test ride to find out if they achieved it...

  Cassette and chainring combination: how to choose the right set-up
    Cassette and chainring combination: how to choose the right set-up

    Confused about the best cassette and chainring set-up for training and racing, and wondering whether different events should demand different choices? Nik Cook explains what you need to know

  Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 triathlon bike review
    Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 triathlon bike review

    With Jan Frodeno taking the Ironman world titles in 2015 and 2016, and the iron-distance record, aboard it, Canyon have had a dream start for their new Speedmax CF SLX tri machine. And now it’s available to us mere mortals. We got the exclusive first UK test…

