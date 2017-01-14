From sprint distance to Ironman we list 21 must-do UK triathlons
Here are 10 ways your race could end rather faster than you’d hoped…
Whatever your triathlon distance, abilities, ambitions and time available we have a training plan to suit you
Get regular news, reviews and training tips sent straight to your inbox – sign up now!
... and chat to other triathletes, ask their advice or pick up a bargain in the buy/sell section
Don't miss! Training plans | Gear guides | Race reports | Ironman | Buy & sell kit
Kids need sports kit just like the rest of us. The trouble is kids triathlon kit is expensive and they’re likely to grow out of it in next to no time. So if you’re looking to invest in some equipment for the nippers it’s worth knowing what bits will give you – and them – the best value for money.
Preparing for your first Ironman? Here’s our 10 tip guide
A turbo trainer is an essential part of a triathlete's kit if they're serious about improving their riding. Chris Hovenden reviews, tests, and rates some of the best on the market
A good pair of pool goggles are an essential part of a triathlete's kit. We review 10 of the pool goggles, priced from £10 to a whopping £55.
Training for a long-distance triathlon and wondering how much you should train alone and how much with others? Coach, Simon Ward, and four-time Ironman champ, Lucy Gossage explain the pros and cons of both.
Which Iron-distance triathlons are best for first timers? A long-distance triathlon is never easy but there are some that are more beginner-friendly than others. Here we pick our top 10 European iron-distance triathlons suitable for newcomers to 226km racing…
Tech giants Garmin to release three new watches in their popular fēnix range; the fēnix 5, fēnix 5S and fēnix 5X, by April 2017
Cervélo has proclaimed the P5X as the ‘ultimate triathlon bike’, taking over three years to perfect it. We took the Cervélo P5X for a first ride at the Euro launch in Andalusia…
A free 12-week plan to help you nail the marathon leg of an Ironman
There’s nothing worse than a winter bug to derail your triathlon training. Luckily, Renee McGregor has the nutritional tips to keep you fighting fit and healthy…
Boost power this winter and reap the rewards come the new season
There seems to have been a big ‘shift’ in braking tech in recent years. Nik Cook explains the benefits and drawbacks of disc brakes for winter road biking
Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest road bikes for triathlon on the market, priced between £950 and £7,000. Here are the road bikes we considered the best for triathlon; all scoring 85% or more.
Planet X have a huge UK triathlon heritage and are used to winning on value. And with the release of the long-awaited Exo3, they’re
aiming to take on the best and win on speed, too. Jamie Wilkins took it for a test ride to find out if they achieved it...
Confused about the best cassette and chainring set-up for training and racing, and wondering whether different events should demand different choices? Nik Cook explains what you need to know
With Jan Frodeno taking the Ironman world titles in 2015 and 2016, and the iron-distance record, aboard it, Canyon have had a dream start for their new Speedmax CF SLX tri machine. And now it’s available to us mere mortals. We got the exclusive first UK test…
The Boardman Air 9.9 is the Brownlee brothers’ bike of choice – and we got our hands on an exclusive test model. Jack Sexty took it for a test ride to see if it delivered a Brownlee performance
Eastway has returned, backed by Wiggle. So what can the partnership offer in the training and race-day stakes? We ride their sub-£1k offering to find out
Orbea’s new aero racer, the Ordu Lts M201, promises both more user friendliness for tri and more speed – is it too good to be true? Jamie Wilkins takes it for a test ride
The astonishingly thin aero tri bike, the Look 796 Monoblade, promises to slide through the air like it isn’t even there. We tested it to find out how the theory works in the real world…
Take out the monotony with this variation on a drinking game
John Wood explains the differences between swimming with long and short fins, their benefits and the best fin swim sets
Improve your pacing skills and start the new season strong
Vowed that 2017 will be the year you stick to your fitness goals? Here are 5 top tips from coach Nick Beer to make sure you stay motivated...
Our 12 Days of Christmas special continues
Our 12 Days of Christmas training special continues