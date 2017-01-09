All the best triathlon news, training advice and gear reviews

    Preparing for an Ironman: group vs solo training

    Training for a long-distance triathlon and wondering how much you should be done alone and how much you should train with others? Coach, Simon Ward, and four-time Ironman champ, Lucy Gossage explain the pros and cons of training alone versus in a group

    10 of the best pool goggles

    A good pair of pool goggles are an essential part of a triathlete's kit. We review 10 of the pool goggles, priced from £10 to a whopping £55.

    Ironman-distance triathlons: the 10 best European Irons for beginners

    Which Iron-distance triathlons are best for first timers? A long-distance triathlon is never easy but there are some that are more beginner-friendly than others. Here we pick our top 10 European iron-distance triathlons suitable for newcomers to 226km racing…

    The best road bikes for triathlon

    Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest road bikes for triathlon on the market, priced between £950 and £7,000. Here are the road bikes we considered the best for triathlon; all scoring 85% or more.

    Planet X Exo 3 triathlon bike review (2)

    Planet X have a huge UK triathlon heritage and are used to winning on value. And with the release of the long-awaited Exo3, they’re aiming to take on the best and win on speed, too. Jamie Wilkins took it for a test ride to find out if they achieved it...

    Cassette and chainring combination: how to choose the right set-up

    Confused about the best cassette and chainring set-up for training and racing, and wondering whether different events should demand different choices? Nik Cook explains what you need to know

    Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 triathlon bike review

    With Jan Frodeno taking the Ironman world titles in 2015 and 2016, and the iron-distance record, aboard it, Canyon have had a dream start for their new Speedmax CF SLX tri machine. And now it’s available to us mere mortals. We got the exclusive first UK test…

    Boardman Air 9.9 (Brownlee Signature Edition) bike review

    The Boardman Air 9.9 is the Brownlee brothers’ bike of choice – and we got our hands on an exclusive test model. Jack Sexty took it for a test ride to see if it delivered a Brownlee performance

    Eastway Emitter R4 bike review

    Eastway has returned, backed by Wiggle. So what can the partnership offer in the training and race-day stakes? We ride their sub-£1k offering to find out

    Orbea Ordu Ltd M201 triathlon bike review

    Orbea’s new aero racer, the Ordu Lts M201, promises both more user friendliness for tri and more speed – is it too good to be true? Jamie Wilkins takes it for a test ride

    Look 796 Monoblade triathlon bike review

    The astonishingly thin aero tri bike, the Look 796 Monoblade, promises to slide through the air like it isn’t even there. We tested it to find out how the theory works in the real world…

    V02 V:Pro:Carbon bike review

    Boutique British bike brand V02 have given their Pro Carbon frame a makeover. And with the previous version scoring highly in 220, we were keen to get testing…

