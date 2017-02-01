All the best triathlon news, training advice and gear reviews

  How to treat a quadriceps injury
    How to treat a quadriceps injury

    Qualified remedial massage and anatomy specialist Kevin James explains what to do if you are concerned you have strained your quads

  Bianchi Oltre XR4 road bike review
    Bianchi Oltre XR4 road bike review

    They have road bike heritage, prestige and elegance in spades. But how will Bianchi’s latest serve as a triathlon-worthy bike? We mount the Oltre XR4 to find out…

  5 tips for buying multisport kit
    5 tips for buying multisport kit

    Rhian Ravenscroft, co-founder of women's tri wear company Threo, explains how to choose the right race and training kit for your needs

  5 tips for coping with injuries
    5 tips for coping with injuries

    Whether you’re training for the Olympics or your local triathlon, it’s just devastating not to be able to do what you want to do, says three-time Olympic triathlete Helen Jenkins. Here are her top 5 tips for coping with injury…

