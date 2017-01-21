From sprint distance to Ironman we list 21 must-do UK triathlons
Here are 10 ways your race could end rather faster than you’d hoped…
Training for a triathlon is very different for heavyweight competitors. This is because studies show with added weight everything changes from your biomechanics to buoyancy. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, says Ross Edgley
Paul Larkins explains how to shave 3 minutes off your 10k run time in just 6 weeks
Alistair Brownlee's heroic actions at WTS Cozumel earns him ‘Best Sporting Moment’ nomination at the sporting Oscars
Preparing for your first Ironman? Here’s our 10 tip guide
ÖTILLÖ announce a one million Swedish krona prize if a team win every race in the world series - and the world champs
John Wood has put together four swim set examples. Three are targeted towards one main skill: endurance, speed or open-water skills; while the final one is designed to help newer swimmers progress, ready to step up to the others.
John Wood explains 10 key swim drills that should be a staple part of any triathlete's pool training
A turbo trainer is an essential part of a triathlete's kit if they're serious about improving their riding. Chris Hovenden reviews, tests, and rates some of the best on the market
A good pair of pool goggles are an essential part of a triathlete's kit. We review 10 of the pool goggles, priced from £10 to a whopping £55.
We explain 6 key open-water swimming skills that you can practise in the pool over the winter so you are confident and flying come race-day
Training for a long-distance triathlon and wondering how much you should train alone and how much with others? Coach, Simon Ward, and four-time Ironman champ, Lucy Gossage explain the pros and cons of both.
Which Iron-distance triathlons are best for first timers? A long-distance triathlon is never easy but there are some that are more beginner-friendly than others. Here we pick our top 10 European iron-distance triathlons suitable for newcomers to 226km racing…
Tech giants Garmin to release three new watches in their popular fēnix range; the fēnix 5, fēnix 5S and fēnix 5X, by April 2017
Cervélo has proclaimed the P5X as the ‘ultimate triathlon bike’, taking over three years to perfect it. We took the Cervélo P5X for a first ride at the Euro launch in Andalusia…
There seems to have been a big ‘shift’ in braking tech in recent years. Nik Cook explains the benefits and drawbacks of disc brakes for winter road biking
Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest road bikes for triathlon on the market, priced between £950 and £7,000. Here are the road bikes we considered the best for triathlon; all scoring 85% or more.
Planet X have a huge UK triathlon heritage and are used to winning on value. And with the release of the long-awaited Exo3, they’re
aiming to take on the best and win on speed, too. Jamie Wilkins took it for a test ride to find out if they achieved it...
Confused about the best cassette and chainring set-up for training and racing, and wondering whether different events should demand different choices? Nik Cook explains what you need to know
With Jan Frodeno taking the Ironman world titles in 2015 and 2016, and the iron-distance record, aboard it, Canyon have had a dream start for their new Speedmax CF SLX tri machine. And now it’s available to us mere mortals. We got the exclusive first UK test…
The Boardman Air 9.9 is the Brownlee brothers’ bike of choice – and we got our hands on an exclusive test model. Jack Sexty took it for a test ride to see if it delivered a Brownlee performance
Eastway has returned, backed by Wiggle. So what can the partnership offer in the training and race-day stakes? We ride their sub-£1k offering to find out
A free 12-week plan to help you nail the marathon leg of an Ironman
Boost power this winter and reap the rewards come the new season
Take out the monotony with this variation on a drinking game
John Wood explains the differences between swimming with long and short fins, their benefits and the best fin swim sets
Improve your pacing skills and start the new season strong
Vowed that 2017 will be the year you stick to your fitness goals? Here are 5 top tips from coach Nick Beer to make sure you stay motivated...
