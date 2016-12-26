Here are 10 ways your race could end rather faster than you’d hoped…
Here are the best of the best road bikes we tested throughout 2016; all scoring 85% or more.
Whatever your triathlon distance, abilities, ambitions and time available we have a training plan to suit you
Vowed that 2017 will be the year you stick to your fitness goals? Here are 5 top tips from coach Nick Beer to make sure you stay motivated...
Beat the post-Christmas bloat and get back on track after the festive season with Nigel Mitchell's super-healthy diet for triathletes...
Triathlon running is an entirely different beast to single-sport efforts. Joe Beer shows you how to prepare for multisport on two feet
Short on time? These three simple exercises will help keep your major muscles active during the sedentary period over christmas!
British Triathlon has confirmed the 29 athletes that will form part of the 2017 UK Sport Lottery Funded World Class Performance Programme.
Vote for your favourites in the 220 awards and be in with a chance of winning the Sony Xperia tri-suit worn by Jonny Brownlee in WTS Cape Town 2016, which has been signed by both brothers, as well as the £100 worth of triathlon kit already promised.
This 8 week training plan is intended for individuals already exercising and wanting an introduction plan for a standard-distance duathlon (10km run/40km bike/5km run).
The season of festive treats and stodgy puds is upon us! Our nutrition expert Nigel Mitchell explains how you can indulge without losing fitness...
Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest road bikes for triathlon on the market, priced between £950 and £7,000. Here are the road bikes we considered the best for triathlon; all scoring 85% or more.
Planet X have a huge UK triathlon heritage and are used to winning on value. And with the release of the long-awaited Exo3, they’re
aiming to take on the best and win on speed, too. Jamie Wilkins took it for a test ride to find out if they achieved it...
Confused about the best cassette and chainring set-up for training and racing, and wondering whether different events should demand different choices? Nik Cook explains what you need to know
With Jan Frodeno taking the Ironman world titles in 2015 and 2016, and the iron-distance record, aboard it, Canyon have had a dream start for their new Speedmax CF SLX tri machine. And now it’s available to us mere mortals. We got the exclusive first UK test…
The Boardman Air 9.9 is the Brownlee brothers’ bike of choice – and we got our hands on an exclusive test model. Jack Sexty took it for a test ride to see if it delivered a Brownlee performance
Eastway has returned, backed by Wiggle. So what can the partnership offer in the training and race-day stakes? We ride their sub-£1k offering to find out
Orbea’s new aero racer, the Ordu Lts M201, promises both more user friendliness for tri and more speed – is it too good to be true? Jamie Wilkins takes it for a test ride
The astonishingly thin aero tri bike, the Look 796 Monoblade, promises to slide through the air like it isn’t even there. We tested it to find out how the theory works in the real world…
Boutique British bike brand V02 have given their Pro Carbon frame a makeover. And with the previous version scoring highly in 220, we were keen to get testing…
Increase your duathlon race speed and minimise the pain with these proven training sessions from Nik Cook…
The mandatory lunchtime and long swim, bike, run and brick sets to increase your speed and stamina for the middle-distance or half-iron triathlon…
Plot your sessions now with our downloadable six-month middle-distance triathlon training plan from Dermott Hayes
James Witts explains the physiology of ageing, its effects on sports performance and triathlon training
Raynaud’s attacks, usually triggered by the cold causing a lack of blood flow to the extremities, are often mild and manageable; however diving into cold water may cause problems. Amy Baker from Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK (SRUK) has some advice for sufferers
So your child has aspirations to be the next Brownlee, Holland or Stanford? We certainly have no shortage of role models in British Triathlon right now, and by the look of the junior team, the future looks very bright too. Here we outline the steps you can take to give your child the opportunity to be part of this success in the future and realise their dreams.
From when to exercise to how to stretch for maximum performance, here are 5 of the latest science stories that will help you swim, bike and run faster...