More News

More Gear

  • The best road bikes for triathlon
    Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest road bikes for triathlon on the market, priced between £950 and £7,000. Here are the road bikes we considered the best for triathlon; all scoring 85% or more.

  • Planet X Exo 3 triathlon bike review
    Planet X have a huge UK triathlon heritage and are used to winning on value. And with the release of the long-awaited Exo3, they’re aiming to take on the best and win on speed, too. Jamie Wilkins took it for a test ride to find out if they achieved it...

  • Cassette and chainring combination: how to choose the right set-up
    Confused about the best cassette and chainring set-up for training and racing, and wondering whether different events should demand different choices? Nik Cook explains what you need to know

  • Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 triathlon bike review
    With Jan Frodeno taking the Ironman world titles in 2015 and 2016, and the iron-distance record, aboard it, Canyon have had a dream start for their new Speedmax CF SLX tri machine. And now it’s available to us mere mortals. We got the exclusive first UK test…

  • Boardman Air 9.9 (Brownlee Signature Edition) bike review
    The Boardman Air 9.9 is the Brownlee brothers’ bike of choice – and we got our hands on an exclusive test model. Jack Sexty took it for a test ride to see if it delivered a Brownlee performance

  • Eastway Emitter R4 bike review
    Eastway has returned, backed by Wiggle. So what can the partnership offer in the training and race-day stakes? We ride their sub-£1k offering to find out

  • Orbea Ordu Ltd M201 triathlon bike review
    Orbea’s new aero racer, the Ordu Lts M201, promises both more user friendliness for tri and more speed – is it too good to be true? Jamie Wilkins takes it for a test ride

  • Look 796 Monoblade triathlon bike review
    The astonishingly thin aero tri bike, the Look 796 Monoblade, promises to slide through the air like it isn’t even there. We tested it to find out how the theory works in the real world…

  • V02 V:Pro:Carbon bike review
    Boutique British bike brand V02 have given their Pro Carbon frame a makeover. And with the previous version scoring highly in 220, we were keen to get testing…

More Training

  • 8 Essential Ironman 70.3 Training Sessions
    The mandatory lunchtime and long swim, bike, run and brick sets to increase your speed and stamina for the middle-distance or half-iron triathlon…

  • Free 6-month Ironman 70.3 Training Plan
    Plot your sessions now with our downloadable six-month middle-distance triathlon training plan from Dermott Hayes

  • How ageing affects athletic performance
    James Witts explains the physiology of ageing, its effects on sports performance and triathlon training

  • How to manage Raynaud’s Syndrome when open-water swimming
    Raynaud’s attacks, usually triggered by the cold causing a lack of blood flow to the extremities, are often mild and manageable; however diving into cold water may cause problems. Amy Baker from Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK (SRUK) has some advice for sufferers

  • What to do if your child is a talented triathlete...
    So your child has aspirations to be the next Brownlee, Holland or Stanford? We certainly have no shortage of role models in British Triathlon right now, and by the look of the junior team, the future looks very bright too. Here we outline the steps you can take to give your child the opportunity to be part of this success in the future and realise their dreams.

  • Sports science research: the latest news
    From when to exercise to how to stretch for maximum performance, here are 5 of the latest science stories that will help you swim, bike and run faster...

