Here's our list of the world's best triathlons - have we got it right?
From sprint distance to Ironman we list 21 must-do UK triathlons
Here are 10 ways your race could end rather faster than you’d hoped…
Whatever your triathlon distance, abilities, ambitions and time available we have a training plan to suit you
Get regular news, reviews and training tips sent straight to your inbox – sign up now!
... and chat to other triathletes, ask their advice or pick up a bargain in the buy/sell section
Don't miss! Training plans | Gear guides | Race reports | Ironman | Buy & sell kit
Two Olympians, swimmer Mark Foster and Rio triathlon medallist Vicky Holland, to speak at Triathlon Show: London 2017
Don't miss one of triathlon's biggest events that celebrates all things tri-related
We look at the different distances involved in tri, and what a good finish time looks like for each
They have road bike heritage, prestige and elegance in spades. But how will Bianchi’s latest serve as a triathlon-worthy bike? We mount the Oltre XR4 to find out…
Rhian Ravenscroft, co-founder of women's tri wear company Threo, explains how to choose the right race and training kit for your needs
A recent paper suggests that neuromuscular electrostimulation training results in endurance and muscular adaptations
So you want to go out in style? You want to say, yep, done that and, without doubt, got the T-Shirt? But with so many races to choose from, how will your tri racing CV look when it’s time to shuffle off this mortal coil? Well, look no further! Here's our list of the world's best triathlons...
Conquering the half iron distance triathlon takes careful planning and commitment. But it shouldn’t be feared. Here’s our essential advice to start you on the road to middle-distance glory…
Course alterations announced for 2017 races
Check out these nine tips on moving into middle-distance racing from the former world champ
Hate murky water – or deep, clear water – and the thought of beasties that may lurk therein? Read on…
Throughout the year the 220 team test and review some of the finest triathlon bikes on the market. Here are the triathlon bikes we considered the best out of all of them for triathletes; all scoring 85% or more.
Jamie Wilkins explains how to make the right helmet choice for your triathlon...
Aero road helmets are an ultra-smart compromise of standard and TT cycling helmets. Jamie Wilkins reviews the merits of 10 for both training and racing…
Kids need sports kit just like the rest of us. The trouble is kids triathlon kit is expensive and they’re likely to grow out of it in next to no time. So if you’re looking to invest in some equipment for the nippers it’s worth knowing what bits will give you – and them – the best value for money.
A turbo trainer is an essential part of a triathlete's kit if they're serious about improving their riding. Chris Hovenden reviews, tests, and rates some of the best on the market
A good pair of pool goggles are an essential part of a triathlete's kit. We review 10 of the pool goggles, priced from £10 to a whopping £55.
Tech giants Garmin to release three new watches in their popular fēnix range; the fēnix 5, fēnix 5S and fēnix 5X, by April 2017
Cervélo has proclaimed the P5X as the ‘ultimate triathlon bike’, taking over three years to perfect it. We took the Cervélo P5X for a first ride at the Euro launch in Andalusia…
There seems to have been a big ‘shift’ in braking tech in recent years. Nik Cook explains the benefits and drawbacks of disc brakes for winter road biking
Want to get the maximum from your off-season and start your race season in peak condition? Thought as much. Let Team GB guide you towards performance nirvana…
Three multisport experts explain how to cope with 14 different scenarios triathlon race-day could throw at you
Whether you’re training for the Olympics or your local triathlon, it’s just devastating not to be able to do what you want to do, says three-time Olympic triathlete Helen Jenkins. Here are her top 5 tips for coping with injury…
Andy Bullock and Emma-Kate Lidbury explain how to periodise your off-season triathlon training so you peak for your summer races
Training for a triathlon is very different for heavyweight competitors. This is because studies show with added weight everything changes from your biomechanics to buoyancy. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, says Ross Edgley
Paul Larkins explains how to shave 3 minutes off your 10k run time in just 6 weeks
Just how are spectators supposed to occupy themselves during the 10… okay 12… OKAY 14!… hours between cheering their loved ones on at the start of an Ironman and avoiding contact with their moist, disgusting bodies at the finish? Martyn Brunt turns to his long-suffering wife Nicky to find out...